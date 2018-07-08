Image: Insomniac Games

With just the right song, and some good edits, this game footage looks like it stepped out of the Spider-Man cartoon of my dreams.

The song, of course, is the classic 1967 Spider-Man cartoon theme song, and the edits are made by Ascender, who transforms Insomniac’s upcoming Spider-Man videogame into a beautifully wrought homage to the retro history of Spider-Man television.

I see a lot of fan trailers and edits in my job, but this is easily one of the snazziest and most clever takes on the form I’ve ever seen. It looks professionaly. Marvel should seriously consider hiring these people.

And also making a TV show in this style. I mean, wouldn’t you watch that?