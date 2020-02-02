We come from the future
I Want Jurassic World 3’s Animatronic Triceratops as a Pet

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Jurassic World 3
Not as cute as when they’re just puppets, honestly.
Image: Universal Pictures

Colin Trevorrow, the Star Wars director who wasn’t, is currently hard at work for the production of Jurassic World 3, the third in a series of Jurassic Park revival films that, whatever you think of their quality, have produced some lush dino-riffic special effects.

On Twitter, Trevorrow shared a brief glimpse of the effects work going into World 3, in the form of this tiny, animatronic, unpainted triceratops. And, folks: I love it.

Look at it! It’s so tiny and innocent looking, with its white… carapace? Carapace. And the little wiggle its head does. It’s about the size of a big dog, too, making it a comfortable addition to any household. Like, listen. I get the idea is to make this thing look giant on camera, paint it some cool colors and have it be all intimidating, but why not just quit the whole move thing and sell this one as a pet? To me, specifically. Please take this friend out of the cage, though, which may in the film indicate that this animal is imprisoned, but for the purposes of a pet is just depressing.

Jurassic World 3 is slated to come out on June 11, 2021. 

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

