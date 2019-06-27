Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Sony (YouTube)

Don’t call them angels: Call them Charlie’s Angels. The first trailer is here for Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels, which brings Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska to the rescue for a scientist-turned-whistleblower (Naomi Scott) trying to save the world from catastrophe.



This latest Charlie’s Angels isn’t a reboot or a reimagining but rather works as a continuation of the franchise. Now, Charlie is a multi-billionaire who runs a global network of spies, or “angels,” with Banks, Patrick Stewart, and Djimon Hounsou all serving as “Bosleys,” which is the agency’s term for a lieutenant or handler. Sabrina Wilson (Stewart) and Jane Kano (Balinska) are top agents at the Townsend Agency who are tasked with protecting a scientist named Elena Houghlin (Scott), who was working on a new power source that could be used as a dangerous weapon.

John Forsythe, the original voice of Charlie, died in 2010. Banks hasn’t announced who is playing him now, only telling EW that they tried to emulate his voice, but the voice at the end of the trailer did sound a lot like him.

There are wigs, there’s fashion, there’s Janelle Monae, and even a bomb dance sequence that is making me feel things, y’all. And yes, there are also weapons. The previous films (starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu) were famous for forbidding the angels from using guns, at producer Barrymore’s insistence. But this time, the angels are packing heat—or rather, Jane the former MI6 agent is packing heat while swinging from a car door.

But to be honest, I was more focused on the practically effervescent presence of Kristen Stewart. I was definitely getting some strong Barrymore vibes from Stewart’s Sabrina. Looking forward to seeing how many costume changes she has in the film—although to be honest, there will never be enough. Give me all the sequins, Kristen. I’m ready.

Charlie’s Angels comes out on November 15.

