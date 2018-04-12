Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

When Oscar season rolls around again, it’s doubtful that The Rock’s summer blockbuster Rampage is going to be a contender for best screenplay. And that’s a tragedy because watching a popular ‘80s video game character destroy a modern Dave & Buster’s arcade is some beautiful, heavy-handed poetry.

Given the movie officially hits theaters tomorrow, this clip for the IMAX version of the film is probably one of the last promos we’re going to see for Rampage, but it delivers exactly what most audience members will be there to see: Massive amounts of wanton destruction, with a sprinkling of Dwayne Johnson to keep things light.

[YouTube via Art of VFX]