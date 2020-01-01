I Am Hooked on Riverdale Cringe Videos

I can’t stop looking at this photo. Like...what? Photo : Jack Rowand ( The CW )

I mostly watch Riverdale nowadays to make fun of it, and I don’t think I’m the only one. In fact, I can’t imagine there’s anyone out there who actually takes this show seriously anymore, including the show itself (with the occasional exception, like the Luke Perry tribute episode). Once you put a cult leader in a rocket, there’s really nowhere else you can go. But now, I may not even have to watch the episodes to get my Riverdale fill. I’ve found another way.

There’s a huge community online of Riverdale fans putting together “cringe videos” highlighting the best of the worst of Riverdale...which is, frankly, a good chunk of Riverdale and its appeal at this point . It’s a style of video compilation that’s popular on YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok, but somehow it just seems to work so well for Riverdale’s brand of camp absurdity . I’ve pulled out a few of my favorite ones, starting with what I think is the best overall Riverdale cringe video.

Here’s a video dedicated to one of the biggest WTF elements of Riverdale: Dark Betty. Apparently, there’s something called the “serial killer gene” and Betty’s totally got it.

There’s a whole subgenre of Riverdale cringe videos poking fun at their Heathers musical. While Riverdale’s Carrie tribute was more-or-less “okay,” their take on Heathers was abominable. Shhhhhhhh......



If you want to feel caught up through the midseason four finale of Riverdale, you can just watch this latest cringe compilation. This YouTuber makes cringe videos for just about every episode, which means I can stay updated without actually having to watch it. Tangerine. Tangerine. Tangerine.



But hey, don’t take my word for it. Here are the actors of Riverdale shitting on their own show. They know what we know.

In conclusion, Riverdale is flawless, don’t at me.

