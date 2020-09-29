We come from the future
MoviesHorror

Hunt the Blair Witch in This New Horror Subscription Game

Beth Elderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:the blair witch project
the blair witch projectblair witchboard gamestabletop gamessubscriptions
A peek at one of the boxes for Hunt A Killer Horror: Blair Witch.
Image: Hunt A Killer

The Blair Witch Project might feel like a relic of days gone by, but the Blair Witch herself is still out there...somewhere. Hunt A Killer is releasing a tabletop subscription game for Blair Witch, sending players into the (virtual) woods to solve a horrific mystery.

In a press release, subscription gaming company Hunt A Killer announced it had partnered with Lionsgate on a new game inspired by the Blair Witch legend. First appearing in 1999's The Blair Witch Project, the legend of the Blair Witch has taken on a life of its own over the decades. In Hunt A Killer Horror: Blair Witch, players take on the role of detectives trying to help a woman find her missing son, who disappeared near the Black Hills Forest. Players head into the woods to try and find out what happened to Rosemary Kent’s son—along with facing the horrors of the Blair Witch and those who serve her.

Much like Hunt A Killer’s previous games, the mystery unfolds through a series of documents, audio recordings, puzzles, and other clues. It’ll take place over six boxed episodes, released monthly. And for those wanting a bit of help, players will also be able to join a private Facebook group where they can ask other players for advice.

Folks can sign up for early access to Hunt A Killer Horror: Blair Witch, which is set to come out with its first monthly box on October 1.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

