Image: Instagram

The X-Men have got to have a wild Easter. What with Nightcrawler hiding eggs in interdimensional hidey holes, Beast very excitedly explaining the Pagan origins of the holiday’s traditions, and Deadpool just throwing stuffed rabbits at everyone, it’s an eventful day.



At least, that’s how I imagine Easter at the Xaver Institute. Ryan Reynolds has posted a rendition of his own on Instagram, showcasing an elaborate piece of Where’s Waldo?-style artwork with a lot of X-Men and just as many Easter eggs to hunt down.

Questions abound, such as: How many eggs are there to find? What’s Magneto doing here? And why does Charles have scissors?

(Also: who drew this? I can’t find any other source for the image. If you know, please do tell. I like to credit artists.)

If you’ve got some time to spare today, spend it cataloging the hijinks and hidden eggs in this picture. Let me know how many you find in the comments.

Deadpool 2, which Ryan Reynolds stars in, is out May 18, 2018.

