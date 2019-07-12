Photo: Universal

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

It’s been several years since Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof wrote something for the big screen. That wait is now over, though, and he’s back with a story about a world that feels far too plausible and even more terrifying.

Lindelof, along with Nick Cuse, wrote The Hunt, which will be released September 27. Directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah), it’s about a place where people hunt other people...but there’s more to it than that. Here’s the teaser.

Advertisement

Though you don’t see it in the trailer, the film stars Betty Gilpin (Netflix’s Glow) as one of a group of people who find themselves prey in this place called the Manor. However, she then flips it on the hunters and goes after the leader, who’s played by Hilary Swank. Ike Barinholtz and Emma Roberts also co-star.

Advertisement

That, and the fact it’s produced by Jason Blum (The Purge), are all we officially know about the movie at this moment—though rumor has it there’s a much more political and potentially controversial slant to The Hunt. We’ll probably have to wait until the second trailer to find out if that’s true, but no doubt we’ll be hearing a lot more about The Hunt in the coming weeks.

The Hunt opens September 27.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.