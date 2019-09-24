Image: Hulu

All Hulu reveals about Wounds is that it stars Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson, and Zazie Beetz, and follows “disturbing and mysterious things [that] begin happening to a New Orleans bartender after he picks up a phone left behind in his bar.” The trailer sheds a little more light, or should we say darkness?



Written and directed by Babak Anvari (who made the excellent Under the Shadow, a supernatural chiller set in post-revolutionary Tehran), Wounds is based on Shirley Jackson Award-winning horror author Nathan Ballingrud’s novella The Visible Filth—an evocative title that offers even more of a hint about what to expect from the movie.

Bar fights! A partnered-up man with a wandering eye! Deeply unsettling images contained on an apparently lost cell phone! The specter of madness and obsession! BUGS! SO MANY BUGS!

Wounds hits Hulu on October 18, just in time for Halloween.

