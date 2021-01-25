Sarah (Cristin Milioti) and Nyles (Andy Samberg), floatin’ along the time stream. Image : Jessica Perez/Hulu

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti’s Palm Springs might have been our favorite new movie of 2020. That could partially be because it didn’t have a ton of competition in that area, but also because it’s a nerdier, more adorable, and somehow less cynical Groundhog Day tale, one that was a delight to escape into while stuck in a time loop of our own. So we’re excited as heck Hulu just released a commentary track for the film, not just as an excuse to enjoy the film again, but because this is a big step toward streaming titles finally getting DVD-style extras.



This is quite intentional, by the way. Variety announced the news, along with this insight from Samberg: “As far as I know we’re the first. We realized that Palm Springs will always be on Hulu, which is great, but there are elements of the DVD experience that just don’t exist anymore. They were very amenable in talking about ways to get some fun stuff in there.”

Hulu isn’t the only streaming service that’s begun dipping its toes into DVD extra-esque waters. Disney+ has that documentary series going behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, and some services attach trailers to their titles, although that’s more for enticement than archiving. But if Netflix and Amazon Prime want to start getting into the business of giving people More of a Good Thing for selected shows and movies, I’m pretty sure everybody would be on board. Like, who wouldn’t want to watch a blooper reel after binging season three of The Good Place without having to head over to YouTube?

For now, though, you can enjoy the Palm Springs commentary track with Samberg, Milioti, and director Max Barbakow and screenwriter Andy Siara. Hulu even made a trailer for it:

Presumably, the entire commentary track isn’t just people saying pleasant but banal things about the film, but you can find out for yourself—it’s available now on Hulu.

