Hulu's New Animated Medieval Comedy Is Adorably NSFW

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Crossing Swords
A member of the royal family being a sex pest to a ripped pirate.
Image: Hulu
If Game of Thrones was cuter and more self-aware about its grimy, violent horniness, it’d probably be a lot like Crossing Swords. Hulu’s new animated series from Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root is about a young squire who’s disillusioned to realize that his kingdom is ruled by a bunch of oversexed maniacs. Sounds vaguely familiar, no?

Crossing Swords’ first teaser trailer introduces us to Patrick (X-Men: First ClassNicholas Hoult) just as he’s setting out to achieve his dream of serving the kingdom as a member of the royal guard. Though the kingdom’s elites have no qualms about treating their subjects as tools of war and conquest, they’re also quite into seeing them as disposable sex objects. Beyond that, though, the ruling class appears to be stacked with nothing but raging alcoholics with anger issues who, if left to their own devices, could easily squander all their wealth while wasting time trying to get their respective jollies off.

To answer the most pressing question, though: yes, there are dragons.

Crossing Swords also stars Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer, and Wendi McClendon-Covey.

The entirety of Crossing Swords’ first season hits Hulu on June 12.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

