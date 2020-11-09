We come from the future
Hulu's Hardy Boys Trailer Tastes Like Diet Riverdale

Beth Elderkin
Never thought I’d see a Hardy boy rocking a Canadian tuxedo, but these are strange times.
Image: Hulu
Isn’t it high time the fellas got their own Nancy Drew? Hulu’s The Hardy Boys has launched its first trailer for a new series about the famous junior detective brothers, one that feels ripped from the pages of Jughead’s shitty diary.

Hulu has released the first trailer for The Hardy Boys, a show I totally forgot was happening. It stars Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot as Frank and Joe Hardy, brothers who move from the “big city” to the deceptively sleepy town of Bridgeport for the summer after a family tragedy. It’s there they discover that their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (James Tupper), has been secretly investigating something big—inspiring the Hardy boys to launch an investigation of their own.

Much in the vein of CW’s Nancy Drew and Riverdale, this version of The Hardy Boys is all about corruption deep in the heart of their seemingly innocent community. Expect talk of supernatural forces, people using flashlights in the dark, and scandals going “all the way to the top.” I’ll admit, I’m kind of fascinated with this trailer—not because it’s good, but because of how hard it’s trying to be its predecessor, Nancy Drew. The CW (where Nancy Drew’s second season will debut early next year) has mastered the art of big trouble in small towns, largely thanks to Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and I’m curious to see what an imitation looks like.

The 13-episode first season of The Hardy Boys debuts on Hulu December 4.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

DISCUSSION

mosben00
MosBen

My Hardy Boys adjacent story is that there was a judge when I was a young attorney who decided, for no reason that I can discern, that my nickname would be “Biff”, a reference to the forgotten-by-everyone third Hardy Boys brother. It didn’t make any real sense, and because it was the forgotten third character from a mostly forgotten series it always felt at least a little bit insulting but probably not intentionally so? Anyway, that’s really my only significant connection to the franchise. I read a couple Hardy Boys books when I was a kid, but I was a generation at least after they stopped being a major franchise for kids. Encyclopedia Brown was always my series of stories about adventuresome youths.