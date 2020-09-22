Hulu's Adaptation of Clive Barker's Books of Blood Looks to Contain Plenty of the Red Stuff

Anna Friel and Rafi Gavron star in Books of Blood. Photo : Chris Reardon/Hulu

The new Candyman may be delayed until next year, but you can still get your adapted-from-Clive-Barker fix thanks to Hulu’s Books of Blood. The new horror film dropped a trailer today that hints at some of the author’s trademarks (hello, body horror!) but leaves the overall plot pretty enigmatic. Check it out!

You get all that? The official description won’t help much, though it does clarify that the film will follow “ three uncanny tales tangled in space and time,” which tracks with the fact that the source material is a series of horror anthologies.

Books of Blood is directed by Brannon Braga—a name Star Trek fans will recognize thanks to his extensive work on the franchise (he and Ronald D. Moore won a Hugo for co-writing “All Good Things...”, the two-part Star Trek: The Next Generation series finale). The cast includes Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland), Rafi Gavron , Anna Friel , Yul Vazquez (The Outsider), Freda Foh Shen, and a healthy array of creepy crawlies and ghouls. Tis the season!

Books of Blood arrives on Hulu October 7.

