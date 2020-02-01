Hulu Set to Pick Up Justin Simien's New Horror Flick Bad Hair

Yaani King Mondschein, Elle Lorraine, and Lena Waithe, from Bad Hair. Image : Sundance Instititute

One of the titles with a lot of energy coming out of Sundance this past week is Bad Hair, a new horror film from Dear White People creator Justin Simien. The satirical shocker, about an ambitious career woman in 1989 who gets a weave to succeed on TV only to find that the weave may, in fact, be haunted, has had a lot of positive buzz surrounding it, and now it’s on its way to be picked up by Hulu.

As reported by Deadline, Hulu is nearing a final deal for worldwide rights to Bad Hair. The deal, worth a bit more than $8 million according to Deadline’s sources, will include worldwide rights as well as a deal with an external theatrical distributor to give the film a global theatrical release.

Advertisement

The premiere of Bad Hair comes on the heels of Simien’s excellent Dear White People Netflix series. The creator, who directed the film, makes incredibly compelling and funny work, and it’ll be exciting to see this film get pushed to a wider audience. The film, initially financed by Sight Unseen, stars Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, Laverne Cox, and James Van Der Beek.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.