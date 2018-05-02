Image: Hulu (Getty Images)

Hulu and Blumhouse are teaming up to make Into the Dark, a 12-part horror series where each episode will take place around a holiday—starting with Halloween, of course.



At today’s Hulu Upfront presentation, attended by io9, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum shared that each episode will be the length of a movie and will feature a different director. The series starts with “The Body,” about a hitman who uses social media to make his latest conquest extra special, followed by November’s “Flesh & Blood,” which focuses on a teenager with agoraphobia who thinks her dad is a killer. Blum also teased episodes around a pageant winner on New Year’s Day and an overprotective mom for Mother’s Day. He said no holiday is off limits. Not even Easter.

“We hope you’ll never look at a calendar the same way again,” Blum said.

Into the Dark starts this October and will air the first Friday of every month. Hulu’s chief content officer Joel Stillerman said the series premiere will be joined by a month of Halloween horror content called “Huluween,” in its second year running, along with a fan film festival where amateurs will be paired with horror creators to create new short films.