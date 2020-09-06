ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesSci-Fi

Hugo Weaving Was Nearly Set to Appear in the Fourth Matrix Film

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:The Matrix 4
The Matrix 4Hugo WeavingKeanu ReevesLana WachowskiLaurenceFishburneThe Matrix
12
Save
Me, me, me. Me, too.
Me, me, me. Me, too.
Image: Warner Bros.

It just didn’t quite work out.

The Matrix 4 is an exciting sequel, but is missing a couple key principles: Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving. While Fishburne wasn’t invited to join the movie at all, Hugo Weaving, apparently, was, and nearly ended up appearing in the film. Weaving played Agent Smith in the original trilogy, a machine-created Agent program who ends up going rogue and becoming a sort of anti-Neo who serves as the main antagonist of the series. He’s the coolest, and he’ll be missed.

Advertisement

Here’s what happened, according to Weaving himself. As he told Collider, it was a matter of bad timing and the needs of production, plus an executive choice by Lana Wachowski herself.

“Lana was very keen for me to be a part of [The Matrix 4],” Weaving said. “I really wanted to because I’m very, very fond of all of them. I had some initial reticence about the idea of going back to revisit The Matrix, after having already done three films, but then I read the script and got an offer to my agent. I immediately responded yes to that, and then we went into negotiation. I was doing a play, at the time, but we were working out dates and things so that I could do both. And then, Lana decided that she didn’t wanna change her dates, so I couldn’t do it. In a nutshell, that’s what happened.”

Advertisement

Disappointing! One wonders what motivated Wachowski to make that decision, but, one way or another, it means Hugo Weaving’s version of Smith won’t be appearing in this new film. Does that mean Smith might appear in a new way, or that he was written out entirely? We’ll see when the film releases on April 1, 2022.

G/O Media may get a commission
PHILIPS Anticlipping Bluetooth Portable Speaker in Pink

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

What I Learned From a Week of Responding to My Haters

Ray Fisher Rejects Claims From Warner Bros. That He Refused to Cooperate With Its Justice League Investigation

We Only Find Them When They're Dead Is a Hauntingly Beautiful Comic About Strip-Mining God

Apple Flinched

DISCUSSION

ComradeDread

There were Matrix sequels?

No, I’m pretty sure it was just the one movie. A classic hero’s journey that had a perfect ending. 