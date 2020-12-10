Ewan McGregor is suiting up as Obi-Wan very soon. Image : Disney

Star Wars and Disney+ will continue to get cozy even when The Mandalorain isn’t around. At Disney’s 2020 Investor’s Day event, significant updates were given on the other Star Wars official shows we knew were coming to Disney+.

Advertisement

First up, the Diego Luna-starring Cassian Andor series Andor will be released in 2022 and began filming two weeks ago. Here’s a sizzle reel:

Advertisement

The cast will include Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, many of whom we already knew.

Next up, the Deborah Chow Obi-Wan Kenobi show takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and will bring back Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Footage was shown, even though it won’t start shooting until next year, but it wasn’t shared online. Only this bit was revealed.

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $218 at Backmarket Use the promo code Kinja2020

“This will be the rematch of the century,” Kathleen Kennedy said.



“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen added on StarWars.com. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

Advertisement

Also Justin Simien (Bad Hair) is doing a Lando Calrissian show (though it was not mentioned who would be playing Lando), while Leslye Headland’s show is called The Acolyte and described as “a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

Holy crap. Right?

We’ll have much more on all of these shows in the coming days, weeks, months, years.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.