Has any character in film history had more costume changes than Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark? In Avengers: Infinity War, he debuts his Iron Man Mark L armor (which, if he stayed true to the Roman numerals, is the 50th version of the super suit) packed with advanced nanotechnology that visual effects studio Framestore helped make look tantalizingly real.

Now that the film is available for purchase and download, the countless studios that helped realize Infinity War’s heroes, villains, exotic locales, and superpowers are finally able to give us a look behind the scenes at how they turned green screen and motion-cap performances into what was one of the best Marvel films to date.

Weta recently gave io9 a more in-depth look at its work on the epic fight between Thanos, Iron Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man on Titan—but this three-and-a-half minute visual effects breakdown of Framestore’s post-production magic reveals even more secrets about the modern movie-making process.

I had no idea that most of the fight against the alien Ebony Maw in New York actually took place on a backlot, between soundstages that were draped in blue screens. The rest of the Big Apple was recreated in a computer. Which effects were you most impressed with from the film?

