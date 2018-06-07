Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Goddammit Toothless, you’re adorable. The third film in the saga from Dreamworks, How To Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World, introduces a whole new dragon paradise and a major threat to their Dragon-Viking utopia. But all of that has to get put on pause for a second: Toothless is looking for a date.

Dreamworks has released the first trailer for How To Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World. Jay Baruchel returns as Hiccup, as he serves as chief and rule of Berk alongside Astrid (America Ferrera). And if you thought he was sexy in the second How To Train Your Dragon film, just wait until you see grown-up Hiccup sporting a beard even Chris Evans would be proud of.

As Hiccup and his village work to maintain a peaceful coexistence with dragons, the sudden appearance of a “Light Fury” dragon puts Toothless a bit on edge. She’s cuuuuuuuute. But a major threat appears in the form of a dragon hunter who wants to take out our favorite dragon boy... because he’s “the only one” of his kind! Cue Dragonheart joke here.

How To Train Your Dragon 3 comes out March 1, 2019.