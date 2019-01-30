Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

If you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War and haven’t been on the internet or spoken to a single living being since the movie came out, be warned, there are spoilers ahead. For everyone else who’s seen the film and its catastrophic ending, Andy Bailey, the talented Laika animator behind the YouTube channel Andymation, has put together a quick tutorial on how to draw your own flipbook animation of the fallout from Thanos’ fateful finger snap.

You don’t need to be a talented artist or doodler to pull this off, but you will need to be able to draw a stick figure, and the patience to make lots and lots of dots, again and again. A backlit animator’s light table, specifically designed for tracing, will make it a lot easier to create consistent images, producing a better animation in the end. The hardest part might actually be making your own flipbook, assuming you don’t have access to encyclopedias, textbooks, or long novels with generous margins.

