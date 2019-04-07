Photo: Disney

We all know Avengers: Endgame is the end of a long, 22-film journey on the screen. We rarely think, though, about what feels like off-screen. Making movies can be a very disjointed experience but, for the actors in Endgame, the film marked the end of uniquely familial experience.

“It doesn’t feel like family to me because we all really get along well. There’s not that much drama,” joked Mark Ruffalo at the Endgame press conference in Los Angeles Sunday. “No, it does feel like family. It’s the family you wish you had in a way. There’s something very bittersweet about this moment.”

Advertisement

“As actors we’re like vagabonds,” the actor who plays Bruce Banner and the Hulk continued. “We kind of bounce around. We have these intense relationships and then you don’t see anybody until you get nominated for something or you’re nominated in something and you end up at an awards ceremony.”

“What’s that like?” said Chris Evans, who plays Captain America. “Speak for yourself.”

“This is the closest thing that any of us really have, unless you’re in several franchises…to continuity,” Ruffalo said. “[There are] friendships and watching people grow up and have children and get married and get divorced and get remarried.”

Advertisement

“All right, well, you don’t have to…” said Scarlett Johansson, who has been married, and divorced, twice in the last decade.

Joking aside, Ruffalo’s quote points to a unique experience for actors who primarily work in film. As fans, we think about how incredible the experience of watching this one cohesive story has been. But, as an actor, going back to the same character, time and time again, with the same co-stars is much more a television experience than a film one.

It was a well-put, touching moment in the press conference where the actors, which also included Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, and others, couldn’t really say anything about the film. One can assume, though, that the film itself, which opens April 26, will say more than enough.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.