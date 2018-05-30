Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Arthur C. Clarke said “any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic,” which seems like a perfect way to describe the gadgets and machines developed by the people of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther. But to make those seemingly impossible technologies look real to moviegoers, the real-life wizards at Rise Visual Effects Studios used some digital magic instead.

The VFX studio recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at some of the shots it helped create for Marvel’s Black Panther, including the holographic tech that allowed Shuri to take control of vehicles thousands of miles away. There’s a lot of bluescreen removal involved, which isn’t surprising. But seeing actress Letitia Wright being dropped from a makeshift swing on set, simulating the holographic car suddenly disintegrating beneath her, is a fun peek at what actors have to deal with as part of the modern movie-making process.

[Vimeo via Art of VFX]