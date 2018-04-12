Image: Paramount

A Quiet Place is effective not just because it’s a good horror story, but because of how many questions it doesn’t answer. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things we’re still eager to know. Luckily, director, co-writer, and star John Krasinski is here to explain things. Most importantly: How the hell can people fart in the world of A Quiet Place without dying?



In an interview with the Empire podcast, Krasinski filled in a few of the loose ends about the film. For instance, Krasinski said Evelyn Abbott’s (Emily Blunt) pregnancy wasn’t totally unplanned, but more of an impulse reaction following the death of their son. He also confirmed something a lot of us already assumed about the creatures: They’re aliens.

“They’re an evolutionary perfect machine. The idea is, if they grew up on a planet that had no humans and no light, then they don’t need eyes, they can only hunt by sound. They also develop a way to protect themselves from everything else—that’s why they’re bulletproof,” Krasinski said.

Of course, one major question remains: How do people fart? If the slightest noise—like stepping on a creaky stair—can alert the creatures, how do people protect themselves against things like coughing, sneezing, and yes, letting a big one rip? According to Krasinski, this was a question brought up by Noah Jupe, who plays Marcus. The solution: Put a pillow on your butt.



“He said, ‘What happens if we need to cough?’ And I said, ‘Well, you guys would know to pick up a pillow and cough into the pillow,’” Krasinski said. “I only imagine now little Noah putting a pillow on his behind and farting into a pillow, knowing that it would save his life. Just try to crop-dust—as long as they’re not loud and violent you’re going to be fine.”

I’m not quite sure how much I buy into this, honestly. Some bodily noises happen too quickly for us to react to them. But then again, now it lets me imagine Jim from The Office putting a pillow on his butt to fart into it so the aliens don’t invade his house.

