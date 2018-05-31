Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Global Road Entertainment (YouTube)

It might not be at Avengers: Infinity War levels, but Drew Pearce’s new scifi crime flick Hotel Artemis has got a big cast of characters, and the movie knows it might be hard to figure out who’s who. Luckily, the latest trailer is here to shine a spotlight on all the cuddly criminals checking in for the night.

The retro-style trailer for Hotel Artemis profiles each main actor in the film as well as what parts they’re playing. As pointed out by /Film, it’s a tribute to a trailer for the 1975 film Nashville, which famously boasted a 26-character cast (including Artemis co-star Jeff Goldblum). The nod works in more ways than one. As Pearce previously told io9, Hotel Artemis is a throwback to films that Pearce loved when he was a kid, so it makes sense that the trailer (and film) would give off a retro vibe.

You can also check out the motley crew in these cool character posters.

Jodie Foster as “The Nurse” Sofia Boutella as “The Contract Killer.” Jeff Goldblum as “The (Sexy) Wolf King” Dave Bautista as “The Orderly.” Charlie Day as “The Arms Dealer.” Sterling K. Brown as “The Bank Robber.” Zachary Quinto as “The Daddy’s Boy.” Brian Tyree Henry as “The Jewel Thief.” Jenny Slate as “The Cop.” 1 / 9

Hotel Artemis stars Jodie Foster as a nurse who runs a hotel that’s actually a secret hospital for criminals, set in a near-future LA that’s gone downhill a bit. The whole film takes place over one night, as Foster’s patients try to survive while barely managing to avoid killing each other.

Advertisement

Hotel Artemis comes out June 8.