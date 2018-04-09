All my life I’ve been told that a car with a cape is an incredibly stupid idea. Magnificent childhood doodles were critiqued for being “aerodynamically-challenged,” and “downright dangerous to other vehicles on the road.” But 35 years after I abandoned my crayons, Hot Wheels and Star Wars have finally proven that a car with a cape is a legitimately awesome idea.

With Solo: A Star Wars Story hitting theaters on May 25, today the floodgates opened for all the toys and merchandise connected to the film. You won’t be able to find any of it in stores until April 13, but among all the budget-busting new releases is three new Hot Wheels character car designs.

The Han Solo and Chewbacca rides aren’t without their charms, but it’s the low-riding Lando Calrissian vehicle, complete with a majestic flowing cape and fins on the back, that will be worth your four hard-earned dollars. In the past, Hot Wheels has turned some of its Star Wars character cars into real-life working vehicles, including the Vadermobile, and a four-wheeled version of the X-wing. So I’m really hoping they do the same for Lando’s new whip, showing the world how excellent a caped car can be.

[Hot Wheels]