Usually, when it comes to Hot Toys action figures, we’re praising their petrifying ability to capture the likeness of Hollywood stars with uncanny accuracy. Now, it seems, that level of purrfection applies to cats, too.

Hot Toys revealed its 1/6th scale version of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers today, and, unsurprisingly, it looks pretty damn great. The figure comes with both helmeted and unhelmeted heads for Carol—the former of which even comes with a swap-out fauxhawk that can light up to replicate Carol going Binary—and a whole bunch of energy effects to attach to her hands that show her in various states of ass-kickin’ and beam-blastin’.

Go higher, further, and faster with these shots of the Hot Toys Captain Marvel in action. 1 / 9

Oh, and also, one of her alternate hands is just the shaka/hang ten sign she’s been seen doing in her pilot days in the trailer. Which is incredibly silly but a lovely addition.

But as good as the “normal” version of Carol is, the real star of the show is the Deluxe Edition, which has all that, even more energy blast effects (look, she’s Captain Marvel, you know what she does? Blasts things for a living), a rad leather bomber jacket for Carol to wear...and best of all, Goose the cat.

Image: Hot Toys

Seriously, this little maybe-not-even-a-cat has managed to steal the spotlight wherever it’s shown up, and the same applies here. Just look at this action figure doing its very best Rosa Diaz from Brooklyn Nine-Nine impression:

Image: Hot Toys

It’s so good!



Sadly, you’ll be waiting a while if you want one—the Hot Toys Captain Marvel is set to come out around this time next year. There’s no price yet either, but you can expect to pay a little more if you want the deluxe version that comes with Goose. Whatever that extra price is, it’ll be worth it for Captain Meowvel’s breakout star.

