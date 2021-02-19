Image : Hot Toys, Mattel

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest and greatest in toy news. This week: Hot Toys smashes your wallet twice with killer figures from Star Wars and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mattel gives us Nedry’s demise in action figure form, and...Batman turns into his own cave? Check it out!



Image : Hot Toys

Advertisement

Hot Toys Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Sixth-Scale Collectible Figures

Boba Fett’s new look—and his new-old look—was one of the most anticipated things about The Mandalorian’s second season, and now both are being turned into their own Hot Toys figures. The standard edition of the figure depicts Boba in his damaged, reclaimed armor, with his trusty pistol as well as alternate hands (including an amazing “I’m twirling my pistol like a bad boy” one), and multiple FX parts, letting you recreate him blasting his jetpack, firing his whistling bird knee rockets, or unleashing his arm-mounted flamethrower—o r, if you want to give him a more relaxed pose , looking at the chain code link in his armor that proves it to be of the Fett family line.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Meanwhile if you plug for the Deluxe Edition of Boba, you get an entirely extra figure. As well as the armored Boba—who comes with all of the above and a bonus holographic Jango Fett figure for the chain code, and a smashed Stormtrooper helmet to depict his rampage—you get a second Boba figure based on his pre-armor appearance in the show, itself complete with a new Temuera Morrison likeness, alternate hands, a cycler rifle, and his mean-ass gaffi stick to whack all those Hot Toys Stormtroopers you’ve clearly got. The figures are due out in late 2022: just the armored Boba will set you back $285, while the Deluxe two-pack is a whopping $490. [Hot Toys]

Image : Target

Advertisement

Mattel Jurassic World Legacy Collection Dennis Nedry Getaway Pack

Mattel’s revealed a solid consolation price for those who missed out on the exclusive San Diego Comic-Con Dennis Nedry in a replica Barbasol can figure from last year. Available starting in April is this Dennis Nedry getaway pack set featuring Nedry in his yellow raincoat, a Dilophosaurus with its neck fans extended, and a lovely replica of the Jurassic Park utility jeep he was using in the film to flee the island with the stolen embryos. For a while Target was listing the set for just $30 on its website before the leaked product was taken down, which, despite being a smaller scale figure with less detailing, is a price point most Jurassic Park fans won’t walk away from.

Advertisement

Image : Hot Toys

Advertisement

Hot Toys Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Miles Morales 2020 Suit Sixth-Scale Figure

There’s a lot of cool outfits to don in Miles’ excellent PS5 video game, but one we loved more than most—up there with, of course, the incredible Into the Spider-Verse suit—is the amazing Miles 2020 costume that basically turns our young Spider-hero into Spider-Daft-Punk. So thank god, following in its footsteps with Peter’s army of supersuits, Hot Toys has decided to make another Miles and give us it in action figure form.

Advertisement

This is a pretty significant overhaul from the standard suit we’ve already got, with a jacket, new armor, and light up elements for the chest and impossibly cool helmet (which has three different faceplates depicting different expressions, to boot). You don’t get much more than that—alternate hands, webs for thwippin’ and swingin’, and a special base that even has a small hologram of Peter Parker’s Spidey, depicting on of the challenge missions from the game. Miles is due out in late 2022, for $290. [Hot Toys]

Image : Spin Master

Advertisement

Spin Master Batman Bat-Tech Transforming Batcave

Batman is so guarded and private that until today we really had no idea what’s actually going on inside him. It turns out there’s a lot, like an entire miniature Bat Cave with a training area, multiple super computers, jail cells for villains, a garage for the Batmobile, and an elevator that triggers interactive Bat Sounds as it goes up and down. This $100 playset from Spin Master starts out as a 30-inch Batman figure who finally opens up so that kids can have fun with their four-inch figures.

Advertisement

Image : Spin Master Games

Advertisement

Spin Master Games Rubik’s Perplexus Fusion 3x3

Last September we wondered what sick minds at Spin Master would inflict the world with a puzzle that combined the challenge of a Rubik’s Cube with the endless frustration of a 3D Perplexus ball maze? But it turns out the Rubik’s Perplexus Hybrid 2x2 was just the tip of the iceberg, as the toy maker has followed up with the Perplexus Fusion 3x3; it introduces tiny mazes trapped in 27 tiny transparent cubes that have to be twisted and aligned in order to guide a tiny ball through a complex 3D maze. Why anyone would inflict this ordeal on themselves is beyond us, but you can find one at Walmart for $20 if you’re looking for the perfect passive aggressive gift for a frenemy.

Advertisement

Image : Iron Studio

Advertisement

Iron Studios Jurassic Park Clever Girl 1/10-Scale Statue

Not since Anthony Edwards’ Goose died in Top Gun ( spoiler alert from 1986 ) has there been a sadder moment in cinema than when when Bob Peck’s Robert Muldoon in Jurassic Park became the prey for a pack of clever velociraptors. It was a scene that had entire theaters full of people dabbing their tear-filled eyes with napkins, even those who were only there to cheer on the dinosaurs as they ran amok. But Robert Muldoon’s sacrifice will never be forgotten with Iron Studios’ new 1/10-scale statue featuring the game warden’s final moments immaculately immortalized in polystone with a hand-painted finish. It’s available for pre-order now for $260, with delivery expected later this year.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.