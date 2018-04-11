Photo: Paramount

Up until a few weeks ago, John Krasinski was best-known as that dude who starred on the American version of The Office. That all changed with the success of horror sensation A Quiet Place, which he directed, co-wrote, and also stars in. Now, we know the filmmaker will be moving from horror to scifi for his next project.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Krasinski and his Quiet Place producers (who include Michael Bay) will re-team for a scifi thriller titled Life on Mars. Not to be confused with the UK TV series (or the David Bowie song), it’s an adaptation of a short story by author, musician, and onetime io9 contributor Cecil Castellucci. The original title of the work is “We Have Always Lived on Mars,” and here’s the synopsis given by THR:

[It] centers on a woman who is among a handful of descendants of a Martian colony long-abandoned by Earth following a cataclysm. The woman one day finds she can breathe the air on Mars, upending her world and that of her fellow colonists.

So far there’s no writer or actors attached, but THR notes that Krasinski isn’t expected to star in this one. (This report suggests he’s not yet confirmed to direct, either, though it’s not out of the question.) Perhaps his A Quiet Place co-star, Emily Blunt, who also happens to be his wife, might be up for some Martian exploration?

