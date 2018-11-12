Rob Savage’s Salt is ultra-mega-short, but it will send a chill down your spine. It’s about a mom, her sick kid, and a demon that can only be contained by the titular substance. Pretty simple, but you won’t believe how much suspense is jammed into this thing. Oh god...not the fan!



Seriously, it’s two minutes long. Just watch it, and see for yourself how impressive it is.

Immediately, you’re rooting for the main character and also wondering how this family got into their uniquely terrifying predicament. Or...is it unique at all? Are these creepy demons part of some larger plague? You won’t find too many answers considering the brevity of the film, but it certainly leaves a lot of room to imagine more. Here’s hoping Savage isn’t through telling stories about this salt-phobic nightmare creature.