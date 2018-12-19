What happens when a pair of dudes blunder through a black-magic ritual and accidentally unleash an agent of Satan? It would 100 percent look like We Summoned a Demon, Chris McInroy’s horror-comedy short, which also makes the case that demons might very well wear hoodies and yearn for tacos.

We Summoned a Demon is actually the third short in a loosely-connected, gore-laden comedy trilogy that also includes Death Metal and Bad Guy #2, both of which we’ve shared on io9 in previous years. It’s safe to say we’re fans of McInroy’s work. Whatever you do, don’t miss the end-credits jam on this one.

