Hop Into the Weekend With This Adorable Gif Party

Bugs. Gif : Warner Media

While not everyone celebrates Easter, there are two things about Easter we can all agree on: ca ndy and rabbits rule.



And so, after a long week, as we approach a holiday weekend for many folks, we thought a gif party related to those things was in order. So sure, you can drop just cute bunnies here— b ut ideally we were thinking pop culture bunnies. Like Bugs Bunny above, for example. Or maybe the bunny from Hop. Or Frank from Donnie Darko. There’s even a killer bunny movie called Night of the Lepus that would work.

If you think about it, bunnies pop up in pop culture a lot. You’re Next. The Shining. Monty Python and the Holy Grail. But I think this one has to be my personal favorite.

Oh Mallrats Gif : Universal Pictures

Happy Easter and let’ s have a GIF party below.

