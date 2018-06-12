Photo: The CW

After Supergirl aired what was arguably its worst episode last week, it seemed like the show could go nowhere but up. And it did! This week’s episode was infinitely better. And yet, it was also a thousand plots a minute.

Things went down so fast, and were so incredibly camp—without much of Supergirl’s trademark heart to warm it up—that I found myself essentially live-texting the entire episode to a friend.

So I could recount everything that happened and talk about how disappointing it was that a season’s worth of plot has been crammed into the last three episodes, rushing what should be a heartbreaking story of legacy and rediscovery. But instead here are some texts I sent a friend.

Please ignore that my friend does not know how to spell io9. 1 / 6

Advertisement

So there you have it. A lot of the beats of the episode. Not included were Winn shipping Mon-El (the married guy) and Kara (the unmarried gal), Winn’s fancy new forcefields that are not that great against multiple Kryptonians, Alex using guns and Kryptonite exactly one episode after J’onn declared that the DEO would be a gun and murder-free institution, and a really nice part of the episode where Sam and her daughter had nothing but a force field between them and death by Kryptonian witch.

It was a wild episode from start to finish and the season finale, probably, will feature much of the same. There will, at the very least, be a battle between a sword-wielding goddess, witches, time travelers, and an alien savior from a mostly dead planet.