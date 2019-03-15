Photo: Disney/Marvel Studios

Months after a manufactured controversy about crude tweets saw Disney eject Gunn from the third movie in his Marvel cosmic series, Marvel Studios has confirmed that, shockingly, the director will return after all.



Deadline reports that Gunn and Marvel have now confirmed that he will helm production on the third Guardians movie, and that the actual decision made to re-hire Gunn—brought about by Gunn’s apology over his prior tweets and through extensive talks between the director and Walt Disney Studios president Alan Horn—occurred months ago. io9 has confirmed with Disney that the details of Deadline’s report are accurate.

Production on Guardians for Gunn will begin after production has concluded on The Suicide Squad, the DC Comics sequel Warner Bros. snapped the director up for in the wake of his firing.

Updating...

