Holy Exits, Batwoman: Ruby Rose Is Leaving the DC Universe

After one season, Ruby Rose is leaving Batwoman. Photo : The CW

If there’s one thing you can expect from 2020 it’s bad news and here’s some more of it. Ruby Rose is leaving the title role of Batwoman on the CW.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and the CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success—I am truly grateful.”

The role will now be recast with the season second of the show planned to air in January 2021.

In a statement, the CW, Warner Bros. TV, and Berlanti Productions said the following: “Warner Bros. Television, the CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we—along with the show’s talented creative team—look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

Sunday was the season one finale of the show and was Rose’s final episode. There’s no word on how, or if, the show will explain the change or, frankly, why it happened. (One theory is it could be related to injuries she received on set and how/if she healed from them. ) But it’s sure to set off a firestorm of speculation, both as to the reasoning behind this sudden exit, and who could possibly fill Rose’s important and imposing shoes.



This post was updated after publication to add in the info about her injury.

