Holy Crap, the Y: The Last Man TV Series Has Footage

Partial cover of Absolute Y: The Last Man Vol. 1 hardcover collection; art by J.G. Jones. Image : DC Comics

It’s really happening. After years and years of false starts, the long-awaited TV adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s comic series is finally, truly getting made and we have proof—a very, very small amount of proof.



At 24 seconds into this “FX on Hulu” promotional compilation ad, there is honest-to-God footage of the Y: The Last Man TV series, about Yorick and his monkey trying to navigate a post-apocalyptic world filled entirely by women.

As you can see, it’s not much at all—only a few seconds, where we can see the male doomsday : bombs dropping, a plane crash, people collapsing, Yorick’s mother and congresswoman Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane) running, and Yorick’s sister Hero Brown (Olivia Thirlby ) looking concerned in an “oh no a plague is wiping out all the men” kind of way. If you spot more, please let us know in the comments.

Advertisement

Even though it’s ludicrously brief, this is the first physical proof we’ve had that the show exists since FX first announced it was doing an adaptation in 2015. Since then the show has lost and gained showrunners and cast, issued announcements followed by long periods of total silence, and made us worry that it might never come out. Seeing this is like seeing George R.R. Martin hold up a single page from a print copy of The Winds of Winter—not much, but finally something tangible.

Apparently, the series is still currently being filmed, and won’t be done until this July. Add some time to complete CG effects work after that, and it seems likely the show will air on Hulu in late 2021, or maybe even in 2022. But at least now we know it’s truly on its way.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

