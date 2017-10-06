All images: Amazon

I’m not going to bandy about here: Amazon officially debuted a new, extended trailer for its upcoming anthology series Electric Dreams, based on the works of renowned scifi author Philip K. Dick, at New York Comic Con today. And man, does it look great.



Obviously the show has nabbed an impressive group of actors, and just as obviously the episodes will range from speculative fiction to horror to contemporary fantasy. But it’s the hard scifi that has me most intrigued—I mean, look at this stuff:

I’m not particularly well-versed in Dick’s work (although at least I’ve seen Blade Runner) so I don’t know which, if any, of his stories these scenes in the trailer correlate to; if you know, please share in the comments.

The Amazon Prime series doesn’t have a release date yet, but whenever it arrives, it’s jumped to the top of my must-see list.

[Deadline]