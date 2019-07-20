Image: Warner Bros.

Ruby Rose might have not been able to attend the panel for her new show, Batwoman, at Comic-Con but creator Caroline Dries was on hand and still had plenty of announcements for the crowd.



First up, Burt Ward, Robin from the ‘60s Batman TV series, will be appearing in CW’s mega-hero crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths. He’s not the first stunt casted superhero in the franchise. Supergirl, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow have all brought in actors famous for playing superheroes. However, Ward appears to be the first major Bat-cameo, and the earliest live-action incarnation to join the fun. It is not yet known who he’ll play or which episodes he will appear in.

Just yesterday the CW confirmed that Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh would both be dawning blue tights and red capes to play Superman in the same crossover.

Also dawning tights (or pants?) and appearing opposite Rose? Melissa Benoist from Supergirl. Kara Danvers and Kate Kane worked together well in last year’s crossover and a bond between the two women heroes quickly developed. “We’re going to see that bond evolve into a Kate/Kara friendship,” Dries told the audience.

But Batwoman won’t just be crossing over with superheroes old and new. The show will also feature villains best known for their tussles with Batman. “In episode three, we have a pretty serious Batman villain show up thinking, ‘I’m going to f—ing kill Batman,’” Dries told Entertainment Weekly earlier this week.

At today’s panel, she mentioned Hush, a villain created by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb, would be appearing. In the comics, Hush, also known as Dr. Tommy Eliot, is a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne’s, who grows to resent his wealth and fortune (and dead parents), realizes he’s Batman, and then works to destroy his entire life.

According to CBR, Dries said the first season would also explore Tommy’s past before he goes full villain, so he might not be the villain teased for episode three.

As for Batman himself? According to ComingSoon.net it could be a possibility. The panel noted that DC is very strict with regards to the Batman character and the show hopes to focus on Batwoman and her own journey instead.

That’s similar to what we heard during Supergirl’s first season as well, and it wasn’t necessarily a wise decision on DC’s part. Superman notably appeared in season two, finally, because if you’re going to have a major hero for the heroine to be trying to come out of the shadow of he’s ostensibly a good person, and if he doesn’t show up to help out with multiverse level catastrophes he kind of looks like the biggest asshole of his own particular universe.

Batwoman and Supergirl will both premiere October 6 on the CW and we’ll have more from the Arrowverse later today as the other panels get started.