Image: Netflix (YouTube)

Hey witches, how about a friendly séance in the woods? We’ll light some candles, read a book, maybe conjure the powers of Satan to bring someone back from the dead. You know, the usual. Hail Satan!

The newest trailer for Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina adds a new danger to the horrific saga. Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and her fellow witches, including love triangle boy crush Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), are undergoing some kind of ritual in the woods. By the looks of it, they might be trying to create or revive a miner—could he or she be connected to Harvey (Ross Lynch), whose father is a coal miner? Oh damn, maybe his dad got in trouble down there.

In the meantime, we’ve still got Sabrina’s dark baptism on the horizon, with her aunts Hilda and Zelda Spellman (played by Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto respectively) and Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) pushing for her to sign her name in the book and become a Bride of Satan. But even that’s gotten complicated, as her favorite teacher Mary Wardell (Michelle Gomez) is possessed by the Devil’s handmaiden and becomes Madame Satan, a vengeful spirit determined to destroy Sabrina and everything she holds dear.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina enters the void of your computer or television screen on October 26 and io9 will have more from our set visit later this week!