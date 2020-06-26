Hoist the Mizzenmast, Margot Robbie Is Pirates of the Caribbean's New Star

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn (with a pirate hat). Photo : Warner Bros.

Harley Quinn’s about to embrace her nautical side. A new report says Margot Robbie is set to star in a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean film for Disney. And she’s bringing a key member of the Birds of Prey crew onboard for the job.

The Hollywood Reporter says Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson will be reuniting with Robbie for a female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean film. While details are as scarce as a pirate with unwavering morals, it’s not intended to be a spinoff of the original franchise (based on the classic Disney theme park ride). Nor is it connected to the previously announced reboot from Pirates writer Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, which could also have a female lead in Avengers: Endgame’s Karen Gillan. Instead, it’s going to be its own story with new characters.

The original Pirates of the Caribbean series started off on a high note, a high-seas epic adventure that gave us Captain Jack Sparrow, one of the most recognizable characters in modern movie history (for better or worse). Each subsequent film seemed to, well, degrade that quality—like a bottle of rum whose cork was a little loose, letting in just enough air to turn it sour. Disney tried to push the reset button with 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, but it quickly floundered and sank. But the studio isn’t ready to let go of the wheel just yet.

I don’t know which person at Disney went: “Maybe we should just give Harley Quinn a ship and let her do whatever.” But all I can say is: Well done.

Besides working on Birds of Prey, Hodson also wrote the recent Bumblebee film and is attached to DC’s Batgirl... whenever that happens.

