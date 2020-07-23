His Dark Materials' First Season 2 Trailer Heads to a Whole New World

Lyra (Dafne Keen) heads through a gateway to another world. Image : BBC

Two children from opposite ends of reality are about to collide, and all the worlds will change with them. The first trailer has arrived for season two of BBC and HBO’s His Dark Materials thanks to San Diego Comic-Con 2020, which sees Lyra Silvertongue (Dafne Keen) and Will Parry (Amir Wilson) joining forces while stranded in a strange new world—one that contains a powerful device that could change everything.



The season two trailer debuted during the His Dark Materials panel on Thursday, as part of this year’s SDCC (at home). It brought us to Cittàgazze, a massive, beautiful city that hides a terrifying secret that destroyed their world and threatens every other one in existence. After entering an inter-dimensional gateway created by Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) at the end of last season, Lyra and her daemon Pantalaimon meet up with Will, a young man from our world with a strange power of his own. Together they decide to search for Will’s father, who was a prime focus of the Magisterium in the first season.

All the meanwhile, we’ve got Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) scheming with the Magisterium to track down Lyra’s location, Lord Asriel starting a war against the most powerful forces ever known, and aeronaut Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) doing, well, something. Don’t want to spoil it for y’all. This season also sees the arrival of some new castmembers; Simone Kirby as the “dark matter” scholar Dr. Mary Malone, Jade Anouka as the witch queen Ruta Skadi, and General Zod himself, Terence Stamp as Giacomo Paradisi, the bearer of the fame “Subtle Knife.”

His Dark Materials season two debuts on BBC and HBO sometime this fall.

