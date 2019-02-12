Illustration: Chelsea Beck (io9)

Some places sell nerdy Valentine’s Day cards but can they compete with io9's nerdy Valentines? We think not.

Even if you don’t care about Valentine’s Day, we think you’ll get a kick out of these. Illustrator Chelsea Beck really outdid herself this year with our requests. We, uh, leaned a little heavy on Marvel this time around...but can you blame us?

First up, some sweet fusion action from Steven Universe’s Ruby and Sapphire.

Illustration: Chelsea Beck (io9)

And you should listen to the smartest person in the Marvel universe...

Illustration: Chelsea Beck (io9)

[Whispering.] We’re sorry. We’re so, so sorry.

Illustration: Chelsea Beck (io9)

Can you imagine Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, or the Punisher celebrating Valentine’s Day?

Illustration: Chelsea Beck (io9)

Laurie Strode always comes prepared.

Image: Chelsea Beck (io9)

I mean, OBVIOUSLY.

Image: Chelsea Beck (io9)

Now share these with your geeky pals and put a smile on someone’s face!

