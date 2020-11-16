Hey: More Sweaters in Star Wars, Please

I love him. Screenshot : Lucasfilm

I am a simple man, with simple needs. I just want my favorite space wizard franchise to reckon with the concept of generational conflicts and the traumas they enact on those asked to ceaselessly fight in them. Oh, and also occasionally have a really nice piece of knitwear show up.



The latest episode of The Mandalorian, “The Heiress,” is filled with some pretty major revelations for Din Djarin and his little clan-mate. The arrival of more Mandalorians created the opportunity for the show to rock Din’s own narrow perspective on Mandalorian culture and re-introduce a familiar Clone Wars face—plus tease the impending arrival of another. But forget all that. I’m here to talk about a sweater.



When the Razor Crest makes a very wet, bumpy landing on the planet Trask, it and its passengers are dragged out of the ocean and onto a landing dock by a local Mon Calamari. Din pays this Mon Calamari a thousand credits to patch up the ship, and we don’t really get to see him again outside of the sweet Maritime Aesthetic he gives the ship’s cockpit at the end. But what’s most important about this Mon Calamari is his sense of style.

Screenshot : Lucasfilm

I’m talking about this lovely knitted sweater he’s wearing. Cable knit, in the galaxy far, far away. Coziness among the stars. I love it.

My mouth was agape more at this Mon Calamari in a sweater than it was at Bo-Katan and her Nite Owls, or her latter promise of a Jedi no more on the p lanet Corvus, the next stage of Din’s quest. I’d offer a reason why that makes me seem insightful or artistically Romantic here—perhaps the banality of the normcore aesthetic, contrasted with the science-fantasy of an alien fishman, and how such an image evokes a sense of grounded normality in Star Wars’ alien, distant weirdness. Perhaps something on how The Mandalorian’s decision to put a piece of clothing that is so tangibly human on an alien being is emblematic of the humanity it tries to provide to cultures and beings outside of Star Wars’ typical spotlight.

Or maybe I just really like sweaters. Who can say, friends? Who can say?

