I did not need the sight of an army of Stay Puft mini-marshmallow men committing very sugary cannibalism this morning. And yet, any yet! You delivered, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

It feels like a lifetime since we last got to see anything from Sony and Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, given the State of the World i n Which We Live repeatedly pushing the film back over the last year and change . So while we got a trailer approximately 70 years ago, we are only now just getting our first extended clip from the film, and, well: It features Paul Rudd and the aforementioned mini-marshmallows it’s messed up all the way to hell.

The clip introduces us to Ghostbusters’ very own attempt to Baby-Yoda-fy its way into our hearts and minds: an army of Stay-Puft men made from mini marshmallows aptly named the Mini-Pufts (and some Baskin Robbins product placement).

All this is fine and cute, sure, from a “we need something to merch-ify” aspect of Hollywood moviemaking. But oh my god, these Mini-Pufts are petrifying. Our introduction to them beyond biting Rudd—who plays teacher and Ghostbusters aficionado Mr. Grooberson in Afterlife—basically teaches us that the one thing that the Mini-Pufts crave is a true death.

They blanket themselves in chocolate before embracing the flames of s’mores-based purification. They stab their own kin upon skewers to hang above a n open, broiling fire—either hopping on directly to turn themselves into molten, goopy ash, or, distressingly, drag themselves across their crucifix to encourage their brothers to join them in the all-knowing oblivion of the flame. I cannot no peace, for I now know that the Mini-Pufts exist.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife also stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace, with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts returning for some cameos, and hits theaters November 11. Maybe. Who knows anymore?

