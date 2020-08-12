Heroes Meets Misfits in the First Trailer for Netflix's Freaks—You're One of Us

She’s watching you. Image : Netflix

It’s not always tech billionaires and aliens disguised as news reporters: If there’s one thing we learned from Miles Morales, it’s that anyone can wear the mask. In Netflix’s Freaks—You’re One of Us, it’s a working-class mom who finds she’s been suppressing her own abilities for years. Now that she knows the truth, what is she going to do with them?

Freaks—You’re One of Us is a German superhero film about a fry cook named Wendy (Cornelia Gröschel) who discovers she has super strength—an ability she’d accidentally been repressing for much of her life, thanks to medication. Try not to confuse it with that other superpowers film, Freaks, and check out the first trailer below.

She soon learns she’s not the only superhero out there—there are others with special abilities, including her nerdy co-worker Elmar (Wotan Wilke Möhring), who has electricity powers and so desperately wants to go by the name Electro Man. Wendy and her new friends grapple with the reality that they might be the most powerful people in the world, as she struggles to retain her relationship with her son. But a bigger threat arrives in the form of a widespread conspiracy, one that could explain why these heroes exist and what they’re meant to do with their abilities.

Of course, it all takes a very comical tone, coming across as more Misfits or Mystery Men than something from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Freaks—You’re One of Us starts streaming on Netflix September 2.

