Stranger Things’s third season is finally upon us, and it’s pretty dang great. Just itching to talk about everything that went down in our latest visit to Hawkins? Well, here’s your chance to do so, free from having to worry about spoiling other folks. Join us, why don’t you!



A lot of stuff goes down this season—from sneaky Russians, to surprising returns, to tragic deaths, big reveals, and more, as Eleven and friends dealt with the Mind Flayer’s return. By the end of the season, there’s been some big goodbyes and, if you stuck around for that post-credit scene, a major hint at what’s to come as Stranger Things’ world grows far and wide beyond just creepy goings on in Indiana.

Suffice to say, it means there’s a lot to talk about. What does it all mean? What do the Russians have planned? Can we ever trust a kitsch ‘80s mall ever again? Pour one out and share your thoughts and speculation below.

