Here's Your First, Tiny Glimpse of Netflix's New Ghost in the Shell Series

James Whitbrook
The Major longs for a quiet life.
Image: Netflix

The Major’s back, and looking a bit more three dimensional than you might have hoped.

Netflix has dropped its first look at Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, the upcoming series from Appleseed’s Shinji Aramaki and Stand Alone Complex’s Kenji Kamiyama. Barely anything is known about this iteration of the beloved Shirow Masamune manga—which follows Major Motoko Kusanagi, a special cyborg operative with Tokyo’s Section 9—other than it’s set after a default of global capitalism, which sends Section 9 into action to conduct covert cyber operations.

Oh, and now we know it’s a 3D/CG anime. That too.

The new trailer is incredibly brief, and reveals little beyond the series’ aesthetic, which is bound to get people talking, especially considering its vast difference in style to the imagery Netflix first revealed the series with last year.

But hey...at least it’s not Scarlett Johansson?

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is set to hit Netflix in 2020.

