Image: Warner Bros.

Principle shooting has recently begun on Wonder Woman 1984, which means visuals are starting to trickle out. Here’s an exciting one for us, courtesy of Gal Gadot herself: Diana in her full costume, in all the glory and glitz of the 1980s.

Okay, so maybe the 1980s weren’t all that glorious and glitzy, but this costume sure is. Honestly, there doesn’t seem to be much of a change between this costume and Wonder Woman’s World War I get-up—even the cloth wrapping on her hands is the same—but man if it ain’t shinier. Diana Prince has been bedazzled. If nothing else, this is certainly a hint that we’re looking at a much different visual palette than the first film.

But I’m not a Wonder Woman expert. What do y’all think. Did I miss any fine details? Let me know.

