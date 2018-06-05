Image: MGM

They’re creepy, sure. Perhaps even kooky, too. Definitely mysterious and spooky. But whether or not the stars of MGM’s reboot of The Addams Family are altogether ooky remains to be seen. The cast has just been rounded out and includes Mad Max: Fury Road’s Charlize Theron.

Alongside the first look at the stylized stars of Sausage Party directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan’s upcoming animated reboot of the beloved, frightful family, MGM has also officially announced the remainder of the voice cast, joining the previously rumored Oscar Isaac (playing Gomez).

Charlize Theron will play Morticia Addams, while Kick-Ass star Chloë Grace Moretz and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard will round out the immediate Addams family members as Wednesday and Pugsley, respectively. Joining them will be Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler as Grandmama, and while there’s no voice actor revealed for Lurch just yet, Allison Janney appears as the film’s villain, Margaux Needler.

There’ll be more cast on the way, too—the film will apparently see the family Addams tussling with Needler, a reality TV show host, while preparing to welcome their extended family into their humble, spooky abode, so you can expect some new, and presumably equally ooky, faces to appear too.

The Addams Family is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2019.

