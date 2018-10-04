Photo: Syfy

The Main Man is here, and he’s looking...well, he’s certainly looking like a rough and ready take on DC’s wisecracking interstellar bounty hunter.



Yesterday afternoon we learned that Syfy has cast Emmett J. Scanlan—already known to DC TV fans as the onetime Detective Corrigan on NBC’s Constantine show—as the galaxy’s favorite cosmic badass for the next season of Krypton. The announcement didn’t reveal just what version of Lobo the show is going to give us—wild-antihero or serious villain?—and while we still don’t know which way the Czarnian cookie is going to crumble, we know at least this: He’s going to look relatively comics faithful. Here’s the full picture, as well as a new description of the character:

A ruthless bounty hunter, who murdered his entire species, he possesses a genius level intellect when it comes to matters of warfare, making him a deadly adversary. Imbued with superhuman strength, and virtually immortal, Lobo will keep coming until the job is finished. His word is the only thing Lobo holds sacred; and although he’ll never violate the letter of an agreement, he might disregard its spirit from time to time

Photo: Syfy

Well, faithful on a TV budget. It’s honestly not too shabby, even if “shabby” is actually something that can apply to Lobo’s typically grungy aesthetic in the first place.

The hair’s a little less wild and a little more tied back (but even then, still plenty messy), and the low-hanging skull, which presumably replicates a similar motif in some classic Lobo designs, just sort of looks more like a lewd skull cup than anything else, but hey—at a glance, it’s Lobo. And you’ll be able to get more glances when he shows up on Krypton’s sophomore season next year.