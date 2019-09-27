Here's Your First Look at Brandon Routh as Crisis on Infinite Earth's 'Kingdom Come' Superman

The Man of Tomorrow, today. Photo : Jordon Nuttall ( The CW )

Kingdom Came.



We’ve known for a few months the (frankly, still wild to contemplate) news that Brandon Routh would be appearing in the CW’s upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths mega-crossover of the Arrowverse and beyond, not just as Legends of Tomorrow’s Atom, but also Superman. Well, a version of Superman amongst many, apparently—and not even the Superman Routh had previously played on the big screen either. Instead, Routh would be playing the older Superman of the iconic DC Comics Elseworlds miniseries Kingdom Come, by Mark Waid and Alex Ross.

Advertisement

And now, we have our look at him all suited, booted, and with juuuust the right amount of grey around his temples.

Looking good, Ray. Err, Clark. Sorry. Clark. Photo : Jordon Nuttall ( The CW )

It’s a hell of a look. And still so very weird to see, 13 years after Routh last donned a Supersuit.



Advertisement

It suits him, though.

The five-part Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover between The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and somehow basically every other old DC TV show you like begins on the CW this December.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.